Watch Jane’s Addiction And Smashing Pumpkins Play “Jane Says” Together On Stern

News May 17, 2022 12:04 PM By James Rettig
0

Watch Jane’s Addiction And Smashing Pumpkins Play “Jane Says” Together On Stern

News May 17, 2022 12:04 PM By James Rettig
0

Last week, Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction announced that they would be heading out on tour together later this year. Billy Corgan and Perry Farrell went on The Howard Stern Show to make the announcement together, and while they were there, Corgan and Farrell got some of their bandmates to come together to cover Jane’s Addiction’s “Jane Says” — perhaps a preview of what’s to come when their show rolls through arenas in the fall? Before they started, the pair joked that they bounced around names for this lineup like Jane’s Pumpkins and Jane’s A Pumpkin Now. Watch below.

Corgan and co. also did “Today”:

Corgan and Farrell also talked a whole lot more on the show, which first aired on May 11. Here are some clips:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

1 day ago 0

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Serving Meat Platter Styled After Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Shortly After Her Death

13 hours ago 0

Billboard Music Awards “Uncanceled The Canceled” With Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott, & Tribute To Michael Jackson

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

4 days ago 0

Flume, The Chemical Brothers, M.I.A., & More Set For Inaugural SF Festival Portola

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest