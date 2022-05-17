Watch Jane’s Addiction And Smashing Pumpkins Play “Jane Says” Together On Stern

Last week, Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction announced that they would be heading out on tour together later this year. Billy Corgan and Perry Farrell went on The Howard Stern Show to make the announcement together, and while they were there, Corgan and Farrell got some of their bandmates to come together to cover Jane’s Addiction’s “Jane Says” — perhaps a preview of what’s to come when their show rolls through arenas in the fall? Before they started, the pair joked that they bounced around names for this lineup like Jane’s Pumpkins and Jane’s A Pumpkin Now. Watch below.

Corgan and co. also did “Today”:

Corgan and Farrell also talked a whole lot more on the show, which first aired on May 11. Here are some clips: