David Letterman’s Netflix hangout talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is returning this week for its first new season in almost two years. All six episodes of the fourth season will debut on the streaming service this Friday. The guests this time around include Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and Will Smith. (A Netflix press release makes sure to note that all the episodes were “filmed prior to March 2022,” aka before Smith’s infamous Oscars slap.)

A clip from Eilish’s episode has just been released in which the singer takes Letterman Go-Kart racing. A worker for the track warns Letterman that the last time Eilish was there “she crashed into a couple people.” Eilish seems to have a lot of fun. Check it out below.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction debuts on Netflix this Friday (May 20).