Florence + The Machine – “Search And Destroy” (The Stooges Cover)

New Music May 18, 2022 10:33 AM By James Rettig
0

Last week, Florence + The Machine released a new album, Dance Fever, Florence Welch’s first new one in four years. Today, she’s released a deluxe edition of the album that includes four acoustic versions of songs from the album and one cover. That cover is of the Stooges’ “Search And Destroy,” from their 1973 album Raw Power, and Welch offers up a jangly, quivering take on the classic track.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Welch mentioned Iggy Pop as one of the vocalists she tries to emulate. “I was thinking about Nick Cave, I was thinking about Leonard Cohen. I was thinking about how, in some ways, although everyone undergoes huge changes, their physical bodies – especially moving through touring – have been allowed to remain unchanged and they can commit their body entirely to the stage,” she said. “In the singing, I’m trying to still embody them. In the lower baritones, I’m trying to do a Leonard or a Nick or an Iggy Pop.”

Check it out below.

Dance Fever is out now via Polydor. Listen to the full deluxe edition here.

James Rettig Staff

