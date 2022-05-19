Purity Ring – “neverend”
Purity Ring are preparing to release their graves EP and head out on tour. Thus far they’ve shared two songs from the EP, “soshy” and the title track. Today they add a third, the shadowy and crystalline “neverend.” As the song descends into quiet, Megan James sings, “After all the crimson tide going out/ So dark, so dark inside, coming down.” Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
05/25-30 – Bakersfield,CA @ Lightning In A Bottle
06/01 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre*
06/02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
06/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
06/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
06/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
06/07 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
06/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
06/11 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
06/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
06/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
06/14 – St.Louis, MO @ Red Flag
06/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
06/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre*
06/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*
06/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre*
06/21 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Corona*
06/22 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*
06/24 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*
06/25 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall*
06/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*
06/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*
06/29- Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*
06/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*
07/01 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*
07/02 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte*
07/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*
07/05 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*
07/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre*
07/08 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live*
07/09 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live*
07/10 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor*
07/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City*
07/13 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater*
07/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*
07/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater*
07/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory*
07/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom*
07/19 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre*
07/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*
07/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*
07/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*
07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*
07/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater*
* w/ EKKSTACY
The graves EP is out 6/3.