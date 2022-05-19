Purity Ring are preparing to release their graves EP and head out on tour. Thus far they’ve shared two songs from the EP, “soshy” and the title track. Today they add a third, the shadowy and crystalline “neverend.” As the song descends into quiet, Megan James sings, “After all the crimson tide going out/ So dark, so dark inside, coming down.” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/25-30 – Bakersfield,CA @ Lightning In A Bottle

06/01 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre*

06/02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

06/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

06/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

06/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

06/07 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

06/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

06/11 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

06/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

06/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

06/14 – St.Louis, MO @ Red Flag

06/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

06/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre*

06/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*

06/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre*

06/21 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Corona*

06/22 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*

06/24 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

06/25 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

06/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

06/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

06/29- Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

06/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

07/01 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

07/02 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte*

07/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*

07/05 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*

07/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre*

07/08 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live*

07/09 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live*

07/10 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor*

07/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City*

07/13 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater*

07/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

07/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

07/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory*

07/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom*

07/19 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre*

07/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

07/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*

07/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*

07/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater*

* w/ EKKSTACY

The graves EP is out 6/3.