Rina Sawayama Brought “This Hell” To The Tonight Show In A Flurry Of Western Wear

News May 20, 2022 10:28 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Rina Sawayama Brought “This Hell” To The Tonight Show In A Flurry Of Western Wear

News May 20, 2022 10:28 AM By Chris DeVille
0

On her debut album, Rina Sawayama skillfully combined indulgent aughts-era pop with the sort of over-the-top nu-metal that was popping off in the same era. SAWAYAMA had a lot of layers to it, both sonically and thematically. With the lead single from follow-up Hold The Girl, she’s added yet another ingredient to the mix: pop-country.

This Hell” merges Gaga-style pop extravagance with country at its most neon. It’s sort of the song version of the old motif about how hell’s going to be a big party, accented with a critique of the paparazzi’s treatment of female pop stars. She performed “This Hell” on The Tonight Show last night, donning a cowboy hat halfway through to go along with her boots. Watch the performance below.

Hold The Girl is out 9/2 on Dirty Hit.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

2 days ago 0

Migos’ Quavo And Takeoff Announce Joint Single, Offset Unfollows Them

2 days ago 0

Chad Smith And Matt Cameron Apologize For Comments In Taylor Hawkins Article

3 days ago 0

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Serving Meat Platter Styled After Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Shortly After Her Death

4 days ago 0

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest