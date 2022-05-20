Rina Sawayama Brought “This Hell” To The Tonight Show In A Flurry Of Western Wear

On her debut album, Rina Sawayama skillfully combined indulgent aughts-era pop with the sort of over-the-top nu-metal that was popping off in the same era. SAWAYAMA had a lot of layers to it, both sonically and thematically. With the lead single from follow-up Hold The Girl, she’s added yet another ingredient to the mix: pop-country.

“This Hell” merges Gaga-style pop extravagance with country at its most neon. It’s sort of the song version of the old motif about how hell’s going to be a big party, accented with a critique of the paparazzi’s treatment of female pop stars. She performed “This Hell” on The Tonight Show last night, donning a cowboy hat halfway through to go along with her boots. Watch the performance below.

Hold The Girl is out 9/2 on Dirty Hit.