Aaron Dessner And Questlove Speak At University Of The Arts Commencement, Receive Honorary Degrees

News May 20, 2022 3:10 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Aaron Dessner And Questlove Speak At University Of The Arts Commencement, Receive Honorary Degrees

News May 20, 2022 3:10 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Taylor Swift wasn’t the only major music figure to receive an honorary degree this week. Swift’s close collaborator Aaron Dessner and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson — the Roots bandleader, Oscar-winning Summer Of Soul filmmaker, and a Philly native — were both honored at the University of the Arts’ commencement ceremony Thursday at Philadelphia’s Academy of Music. The Philadelphia Inquirer has photos from the event, which was UArts’ first in-person commencement since 2019.

Questlove reportedly told the graduates, “Embrace boredom. Embrace silence.” In Dessner’s speech, he described his first experience remotely collaborating with Taylor Swift on the song “Cardigan” like so: “It felt like a lightning bolt had hit the house.” Watch footage of Dessner below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

3 days ago 0

Migos’ Quavo And Takeoff Announce Joint Single, Offset Unfollows Them

2 days ago 0

Chad Smith And Matt Cameron Apologize For Comments In Taylor Hawkins Article

3 days ago 0

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes For Serving Meat Platter Styled After Amy Winehouse’s Corpse Shortly After Her Death

4 days ago 0

The Dove Cameron Renaissance Is Upon Us

5 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest