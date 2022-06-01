Back in March, Flasher announced their long-awaited sophomore outing, Love Is Yours. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Sideways” and the title track. Today, the duo is back with another.

Flasher’s latest is called “I’m Better.” “‘I’m Better’ is about leaving a toxic relationship and finding joy, freedom, and self assurance on the other side,” the band said in a statement. “We filmed the video in central Oregon during a brief escape from pandemic isolation in 2021. The footage captures the expansive feeling that comes with exploring a new place or path forward.”

Check it out below.

Love Is Yours is out 6/17 via Domino. Pre-order it here.