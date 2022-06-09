Pet Fox – “It Won’t Last”

Next week, Pet Fox are releasing a new album, A Face In Your Life. We’ve heard “Checked Out” and “Only Warning” so far, and today they’re back with one more single, the tangled and melodic “It Won’t Last.”

“‘It Won’t Last’ is another quick track with minimal vocals- this song is about letting your feelings get the best of you in both the best and worst ways,” Theo Hartlett said in a statement. “Sometimes I wake up in an incredibly good mood and ride that wave all day, but some days it’s quite the opposite and I must decide for myself if I’m going to dwell on the bad or do something to try to turn things around.”

Listen below.

A Face In Your Life is out 6/17 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.