Pet Fox – “It Won’t Last”

Anna Stromer

New Music June 9, 2022 10:21 AM By James Rettig
0

Pet Fox – “It Won’t Last”

Anna Stromer

New Music June 9, 2022 10:21 AM By James Rettig
0

Next week, Pet Fox are releasing a new album, A Face In Your Life. We’ve heard “Checked Out” and “Only Warning” so far, and today they’re back with one more single, the tangled and melodic “It Won’t Last.”

“‘It Won’t Last’ is another quick track with minimal vocals- this song is about letting your feelings get the best of you in both the best and worst ways,” Theo Hartlett said in a statement. “Sometimes I wake up in an incredibly good mood and ride that wave all day, but some days it’s quite the opposite and I must decide for myself if I’m going to dwell on the bad or do something to try to turn things around.”

Listen below.

A Face In Your Life is out 6/17 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kacey Musgraves Filing “Massive Complaint” Over “Hostile” American Airlines Employee

3 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022 So Far

3 days ago 0

$uicideboy$ Announce 2022 Grey Day Tour With JPEGMAFIA, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, More

2 days ago 0

The 10 Best Kate Bush Songs

2 days ago 0

The Greatest Hip-Hop Album Of All Time Doesn’t Exist

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest