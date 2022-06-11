Watch Lorde Cover Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” At Primavera Sound

Lorde is currently on tour in support of last year’s Solar Power. Last night she stopped by Primavera Sound in Barcelona, where she indulged in a cover of Bananarama’s 1983 hit “Cruel Summer.” (Could this be why she ate a banana onstage last week while performing in London?)

Lorde has long been a fan of covering pop classics: In the past, she’s put her own spin on songs like Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Run Away With Me,” the Strokes’ “The End Has No End,” the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This),” Nirvana’s “All Apologies,” St. Vincent’s “New York,” and Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough” (with HAIM), among others. Watch some fan-shot footage of Lorde covering Bananarama below.

🚨 Lorde’s cover of “Cruel Summer” by Bananarama. pic.twitter.com/fJuIVNqect — Lorde Updates ☀️ (@LordeUpdatesBR) June 10, 2022