Friendship – “Alive Twice”

Abi Reimold

New Music June 13, 2022 11:29 AM By James Rettig
0

Friendship – “Alive Twice”

Abi Reimold

New Music June 13, 2022 11:29 AM By James Rettig
0

Last month, the Philadelphia band Friendship announced a new album, Love The Stranger — their first for Merge Records. They’ve shared “Ugly Little Victory” and “Hank” from it so far, and today they’re back with another one, “Alive Twice,” a low-key one about taking a moment to appreciate the simple joys of life. Here’s the band’s Dan Wriggins on the track:

The poet Linda Gregg dedicated her book of poetry Too Bright to See to her lover, Jack Gilbert, with an all-caps inscription: ‘IT WAS LIKE BEING ALIVE TWICE.’ The phrase shows up later in her poem ‘The Defeated.’ I wasn’t going to steal it, but I looked it up and found that Gregg had taken the phrase from the Tang Dynasty poet Li Po. I think Eileen Myles talks about it, too.

This one went through a unique process. I recorded the delayed Wurlitzer line and vocals alone, then left the studio. Michael, Peter, and Jon, who hadn’t heard the song before, went in together and improvised over it with piano, Rhodes, and organ. Finally, we dropped some of the Wurlitzer, creating an extremely cool, roomy effect.

Watch a video for it below.

Love The Stranger is out 7/29 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Justin Bieber Concerts Cancelled Due To Facial Paralysis

3 days ago 0

Watch Halsey Cover “Running Up That Hill” At Gov Ball

1 day ago 0

Watch Alicia Keys Cover The Smiths’ “This Charming Man” With Johnny Marr

1 day ago 0

The 10 Best Kate Bush Songs

5 days ago 0

“Astonished” Kate Bush Shares Statement About Latest “Running Up That Hill” Chart Success

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest