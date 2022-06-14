LSDXOXO – “Demons” (Feat. Eartheater)

New Music June 14, 2022 9:35 AM By Tom Breihan
0

LSDXOXO – “Demons” (Feat. Eartheater)

New Music June 14, 2022 9:35 AM By Tom Breihan
0

LSDXOXO and Eartheater are two artists who push pop music into strange, dreamlike new places. The Berlin-based LSDXOXO specializes in wildly raunchy dance music and just recently released the collection Dedicated 2 Disrespect, anchored by the single “SMD.” New York’s Eartheater came out with the bugged-out single “Mitosis” last month. Now, both of them have teamed up for “Demons,” a wild new single with an even wilder video.

LSDXOXO is currently readying his as-yet-untitled debut album, and he’s built “Demons” on a sputtery drum-‘n’-bass beat. Where many of his tracks are built on his own shouted quasi-rap vocals, he actually sings on “Demons.” He and Eartheater both wrap their voices around each other. In a press release, LSDXOXO says that the song is “an ode to dark, all-consuming love. The exchange that takes place between two passionate lovers can be quite vampiric. Is that so bad, if it’s what both parties desire?”

Eartheater directed the “Demons” video, which is lightly NSFW and which features the two of them wearing demon makeup and getting into gore-sex imagery that reminds me of the movie Event Horizon. Check it out below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lizzo Facing Backlash For “Ableist Slur” In New Single “Grrrls”

1 day ago 0

Lizzo Removes Ableist Slur From “Grrrls” After Criticism

24 hours ago 0

Watch Halsey Cover “Running Up That Hill” At Gov Ball

2 days ago 0

Everything Old Is New Again, And Everything New Is Out Of Luck

1 day ago 0

Watch Alicia Keys Cover The Smiths’ “This Charming Man” With Johnny Marr

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest