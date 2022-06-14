Denzel Curry’s Funkmaster Flex Freestyle Is Really Good

Even when Funkmaster Flex freestyles are bad, they’re still pretty good. It’s just fun to watch rappers doing their best while Flex, the New York rap-radio legend, sits next to them and makes impressed faces. When a Funkmaster Flex freestyle is great, it can leave earth behind and enter a whole new dimension. People still talk about Black Thought’s Flex freestyle from five years ago; it’s arguably one of Thought’s crowning achievements as a rapper. Denzel Curry’s brand-new Flex freestyle doesn’t ascend to those wild heights, but it’s pretty great.

Curry, the young South Florida rap innovator, released his excellent album Melt My Eyez See Your Future earlier this year, and he’s also shown up on recent tracks from artists like Sampa The Great and IDK. Curry loves to show how adaptable he is, and Melt My Eyez pushes him in different musical and lyrical directions. But Curry might be at his best when he grabs a beat and just raps, and that kind of thing is the entire basis of the Funkmaster Flex freestyle.

In his freestyle, Curry jumps on a beat that I don’t recognize and just bars out. There are rewind-ready lines all over that freestyle. Here’s one: “Stronger than the might of a Viltrumite, I’m invincible/ I’m going crazy because I was made in a mindless institute.” Here’s another: “Murder in the first degree/ The ones that heard of me know I’m a third-degree black belt when speaking verbally/ Committing perjury/ Silly rappers cap to do a verse from me/ Probably only get a curse from me/ Such an absurdity.” The bit at the end where he freaks out on anti-vaxxers? Good shit. Watch it below.

Melt My Eyez See Your Future is out now on Loma Vista.