III Points Miami’s 2022 Lineup Topped By Rosalía, LCD Soundsystem, & A Miami Rap Supergroup
The III Points festival will return to Miami this fall with a lineup that errs on the artsy electronic side, with splashes of pop, rock, and rap. The two-day event will be closed out by headlining sets from LCD Soundsystem on Friday, Oct. 21 and Rosalía on Saturday, Oct. 22. There will also be a “special performance” by a veteran Miami rap supergroup featuring Uncle Luke, Trick Daddy, and Trina. Some of the other noteworthy names on deck for the weekend include James Blake, Freddie Gibbs, Andy Stott, Busta Rhymes, Porter Robinson, A. G. Cook, Shygirl, Joji, Flume, Kenny Beats, Pink Siifu, Erika De Casier, Madeon, Orbital, Jacuzzi Boys, Black Coffee, Tycho, Homeshake, the Marías, and Nina Kraviz, the Russian DJ who was recently dropped from a few other lineups after a campaign demanding she more loudly denounce the Russian war on Ukraine.
III Points will take place at Mana Wynwood in Miami. Tickets go on sale here starting at 1PM ET this Friday, June 17. Check out the full lineup broken down by day below.
FRIDAY LINEUP:
Amtrac (Live)
Andy Stott
Angelfire
Artbat
Ben Sterling
Berrakka
Bort
Bunni
Butterfly Snapple
Chris Lake
Danny Daze
Danyelino
Dennis Cruz
Emma
Eric Duncan
Eveava
Feph
Fisher
Freddie Gibbs
Generous B
Ghostflower
Homeshake
House of Pris
Jacques Greene
Jaialai
James Blake
JBZ
Jonny from Space
Julio Victoria (Live Band)
Kenny Beats
Kittin & The Hacker
La Femme
La Goony Chonga
Lando & The Infinite Sadness
Las Nubes
LCD Soundsystem
Le Poodle
Loco Dice
Madeon
Maher Daniel
Miguelle & Tons
Miluhska (Live)
Mindchatter
MJ Nebreda
Mold!
Monok
Ms. Mada
Mystic Bill
Nadhi
Nala
Nina Kraviz
Optimo (Espacio)
Out Of Service
Pawsa
Pink Siifu
Polo & Pan
Porter Robinson
Radar
Richie Hell (Live)
Rossi.
Shygirl
Sister System
Soulds Departed
The Marías
Thunderphony
Tom Gorl
True Vine
Tycho
Ultrathem
Will Buck
Winter Wrong
SATURDAY LINEUP:
A.G. Cook
ANNA
Ashley Venom
Bakke
Bitter Babe
Black Coffee
Bob Moses (Live)
Bresh
Busta Rhymes
Carlita
Chloê Caillet
Coffintexts
Daisy Cutter
Daizy
DJ Harvey
DJ Ray
Donzii
Elias Garcia
Erika De Casier
Flume
Goddollars
Haute Tension
Inez Barlatier
Invt
Jacuzzi Boys
Jan Anthony & Milo Ziro
Jimi Jules
John Summit
Joji
Joy Odyssey
Jubilee
Layla Benitez
Luciano
Manu Manzo
Matador
Mochakk
Moscoman
Mutant Pete
Nicholas G. Padilla
Nick León
Nii Tei
Orbital
Overmono (Live)
Palomino Blond
Phoenix james
Pressure Point
Rawayana
Rebolledo
Red Axes
Rich Medina
Romulo Del Castillo
Rosalía
Roujeee Tunes
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Seafoam Walls
Sel.6
Sita Abellan
Sydfalls
Tama Gucci
Tara Long
Terence Tabeau
The Hails
The Polar Boys
Tidur
Whitesquare
Yellow Days