III Points Miami’s 2022 Lineup Topped By Rosalía, LCD Soundsystem, & A Miami Rap Supergroup

The III Points festival will return to Miami this fall with a lineup that errs on the artsy electronic side, with splashes of pop, rock, and rap. The two-day event will be closed out by headlining sets from LCD Soundsystem on Friday, Oct. 21 and Rosalía on Saturday, Oct. 22. There will also be a “special performance” by a veteran Miami rap supergroup featuring Uncle Luke, Trick Daddy, and Trina. Some of the other noteworthy names on deck for the weekend include James Blake, Freddie Gibbs, Andy Stott, Busta Rhymes, Porter Robinson, A. G. Cook, Shygirl, Joji, Flume, Kenny Beats, Pink Siifu, Erika De Casier, Madeon, Orbital, Jacuzzi Boys, Black Coffee, Tycho, Homeshake, the Marías, and Nina Kraviz, the Russian DJ who was recently dropped from a few other lineups after a campaign demanding she more loudly denounce the Russian war on Ukraine.

III Points will take place at Mana Wynwood in Miami. Tickets go on sale here starting at 1PM ET this Friday, June 17. Check out the full lineup broken down by day below.

FRIDAY LINEUP:

Amtrac (Live)

Andy Stott

Angelfire

Artbat

Ben Sterling

Berrakka

Bort

Bunni

Butterfly Snapple

Chris Lake

Danny Daze

Danyelino

Dennis Cruz

Emma

Eric Duncan

Eveava

Feph

Fisher

Freddie Gibbs

Generous B

Ghostflower

Homeshake

House of Pris

Jacques Greene

Jaialai

James Blake

JBZ

Jonny from Space

Julio Victoria (Live Band)

Kenny Beats

Kittin & The Hacker

La Femme

La Goony Chonga

Lando & The Infinite Sadness

Las Nubes

LCD Soundsystem

Le Poodle

Loco Dice

Madeon

Maher Daniel

Miguelle & Tons

Miluhska (Live)

Mindchatter

MJ Nebreda

Mold!

Monok

Ms. Mada

Mystic Bill

Nadhi

Nala

Nina Kraviz

Optimo (Espacio)

Out Of Service

Pawsa

Pink Siifu

Polo & Pan

Porter Robinson

Radar

Richie Hell (Live)

Rossi.

Shygirl

Sister System

Soulds Departed

The Marías

Thunderphony

Tom Gorl

True Vine

Tycho

Ultrathem

Will Buck

Winter Wrong

SATURDAY LINEUP:

A.G. Cook

ANNA

Ashley Venom

Bakke

Bitter Babe

Black Coffee

Bob Moses (Live)

Bresh

Busta Rhymes

Carlita

Chloê Caillet

Coffintexts

Daisy Cutter

Daizy

DJ Harvey

DJ Ray

Donzii

Elias Garcia

Erika De Casier

Flume

Goddollars

Haute Tension

Inez Barlatier

Invt

Jacuzzi Boys

Jan Anthony & Milo Ziro

Jimi Jules

John Summit

Joji

Joy Odyssey

Jubilee

Layla Benitez

Luciano

Manu Manzo

Matador

Mochakk

Moscoman

Mutant Pete

Nicholas G. Padilla

Nick León

Nii Tei

Orbital

Overmono (Live)

Palomino Blond

Phoenix james

Pressure Point

Rawayana

Rebolledo

Red Axes

Rich Medina

Romulo Del Castillo

Rosalía

Roujeee Tunes

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Seafoam Walls

Sel.6

Sita Abellan

Sydfalls

Tama Gucci

Tara Long

Terence Tabeau

The Hails

The Polar Boys

Tidur

Whitesquare

Yellow Days