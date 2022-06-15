Lil Wayne Reportedly Denied Entrance To UK For Festival Performance

News June 15, 2022
Lil Wayne was reportedly denied entrance into the United Kingdom, where he was scheduled to perform at the Strawberries & Creem festival this weekend.

“Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform at the festival on Saturday 18th June,” the fest shared in a statement. “Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the UK directly by the Home Office in a last minute decision. We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling. We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course upsetting for all involved – including Lil Wayne’s fans, as well as the festival team.”

Lil Wayne was replaced on the lineup by Ludacris. Last week, Wayne missed two different festival performances due to flight problems.

