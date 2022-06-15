This week, Perfume Genius is releasing a new album, Ugly Season, a multimedia affair that started out as an accompaniment to a choreographed performance and has ended up as a short film. It’s not exactly a proper follow-up to 2020’s Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, but it is quite a beautiful piece of work. Today, Perfume Genius is sharing the 28-minute short that goes along with Ugly Season, which was directed by visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite — it’s called Pygmalion’s Ugly Season, and features both Hadreas and music from the album.

“I gave him free reign,” Hadreas said in some press materials. “We’re both the same age, I feel very aligned with Jacolby when it comes to taste and certain pop culture obsessions. There is also a spiritual harmony between us in the way we approach work and the similar energetic spaces we want to inhabit, realize and share.”

Watch below.

Ugly Season is out 6/17 via Matador.