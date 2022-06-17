Watch Regina Spektor Play A Lovely “Becoming All Alone” On Colbert

News June 17, 2022 10:29 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch Regina Spektor Play A Lovely “Becoming All Alone” On Colbert

News June 17, 2022 10:29 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Regina Spektor has now been in the game for more than 20 years. Next week, she’ll come back with Home, before and after, her first proper album in six years. Last night, Spektor was the musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, and she played a very pretty version of “Becoming All Alone,” the new album’s opening track and first single.

Spektor recorded the new LP with producer John Congleton, and the studio version of “Becoming All Alone” is full of artfully arranged strings and drums and voices. But when Spektor played the song on Colbert last night, she was all alone. Spektor did what appeared to be a completely solo-piano version of the track. (I thought I heard backup singers a couple of times, but maybe Spektor just knows how to use her voice like that.) It’s a testament to Spektor’s songwriting ability that “Becoming All Alone” didn’t lose much of its impact even without the full orchestral treatment. Watch the performance below.

Home, before and after is out 6/24 via Warner Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Paul McCartney Song For His 80th Birthday

3 days ago 0

Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo Opens Up About Being A Furry

3 days ago 0

Mötley Crüe Bring Out Machine Gun Kelly, Replace Injured Tommy Lee Mid-Set At Reunion Tour Kickoff

1 day ago 0

Britney Spears Clarifies That Her Brother Was Not Invited To Her Wedding: “GO FUCK YOURSELF Bryan”

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Barenaked Ladies’ “One Week”

23 hours ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest