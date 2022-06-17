Regina Spektor has now been in the game for more than 20 years. Next week, she’ll come back with Home, before and after, her first proper album in six years. Last night, Spektor was the musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, and she played a very pretty version of “Becoming All Alone,” the new album’s opening track and first single.

Spektor recorded the new LP with producer John Congleton, and the studio version of “Becoming All Alone” is full of artfully arranged strings and drums and voices. But when Spektor played the song on Colbert last night, she was all alone. Spektor did what appeared to be a completely solo-piano version of the track. (I thought I heard backup singers a couple of times, but maybe Spektor just knows how to use her voice like that.) It’s a testament to Spektor’s songwriting ability that “Becoming All Alone” didn’t lose much of its impact even without the full orchestral treatment. Watch the performance below.

Home, before and after is out 6/24 via Warner Records.