Over the last couple months, Brit-rockers Sports Team have been rolling out their new album Gulp! So far, they’ve shared a couple tracks, including “R Entertainment” and “The Game.” Today, they’re back with another one.

Sports Team’s latest is called “Cool It Kid.” The band says it’s about “getting too deep in your stress about stuff and sometimes saying to yourself, ‘You know what, maybe sometimes you should sit back and it’s best not to react on your intense, irrational emotions.'” It also features Sorry’s Asha Lorenz on vocals.

Check it out below.

Gulp! is out 7/22 via Island Records. Pre-order it here.