Launder – “Intake”

In a few weeks, the Los Angeles musician John Cudlip is releasing his first full-length album as Launder, Happening. So far he’s shared the singles “Unwound” and “Chipper,” which were both co-written with DIIV’s Zachary Cole Smith and Colin Caulfield, and “Become,” which featured the French vocalist Soko. Today, he’s back with another new single, the fuzzily satisfying “Intake.”

“‘Intake’ carries the rhythm of someone and something new, anticipating all the best and all the worst,” Cudlip said in a statement. “These themes inspired a faster tempo and ascending chords. I let this track be indulgent in all the best ways and really leaned into all of the cleaner guitar sounds and single note guitar interplay similar to the early Launder songs. For those reasons, this track is a total joy for me and was a lot of fun to rehearse and record.”

Check it out below.

Happening is out 7/15 via Ghostly. Pre-order it here.