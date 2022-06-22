Portishead Announce Stüssy Collab

Antosh Cimoszko

News June 22, 2022 5:20 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Portishead Announce Stüssy Collab

Antosh Cimoszko

News June 22, 2022 5:20 PM By Chris DeVille
0

They haven’t released an album since 2008, but all of the sudden there’s been a lot of Portishead news lately. The band played their first show in seven years at a benefit gig in their hometown of Bristol last month. Beth Gibbons memorably guested on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Last week, they re-uploaded their entire YouTube archive in HD and digitized their archives. And now there’s a new fashion collab to report.

Portishead have teamed with streetwear brands before — specifically a Supreme T-shirt that incorporated their logo font back in 2011. Now they’re in business with the surf/skate brand Stüssy. “This is the first time the band, formed in Bristol in 1991, has worked with a clothing company during their thirty-year career,” the company announced, which seems… inaccurate? “The t-shirt design features the cover of their iconic album Dummy released in 1994.” That much is definitely correct. Want to buy the shirt? “Stüssy & Portishead is available worldwide at select chapter stores, select Dover Street Market locations and stussy.com on Friday, June 24th at 10am PST.”

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Duke Deuce & Glorilla’s “Just Say That” Video Is A Berserk Masterpiece

5 days ago 0

Louis Theroux Discusses His Viral TikTok Rap “Jiggle Jiggle”

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

2 days ago 0

Drake On Honestly, Nevermind Reaction: “It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet”

2 days ago 0

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest