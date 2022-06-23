Mikey Erg – “Sick As Your Secrets”

Emily McKern

New Music June 23, 2022 10:42 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Mikey Erg – “Sick As Your Secrets”

Emily McKern

New Music June 23, 2022 10:42 AM By Tom Breihan
0

New Jersey pop-punk hero Mikey Erg got back together with his old band the Ergs! to release the Time And The Season EP earlier this year, and now he’s about to release the new solo record Love At Leeds. Erg recorded this one with Steve Albini, and Jeff Rosenstock played guitar, sang backup, and co-produced. Erg’s backing band on this album includes Rosenstock along with The Chris Gethard Show‘s Alex Clute and Caves’ Lou Hanman. Erg has already dropped the early tracks “Almost Like Judee Sill” and “Caroline Told Me So,” and now, on the eve of the LP’s release, he’s shared one more song.

“Sick As Your Secrets” is the new album’s opener, and it’s exactly the kind of fired-up, tuneful, snottily sincere song that Mikey Erg should be using as an album opener. In the Kate Sweeney-directed video, Erg hits the beach in jeans and a denim jacket, which seems like perfectly self-defeating punk behavior. Check it out below.

Love At Leeds is out 6/24 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drake Is Ridiculous

2 days ago 0

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

3 days ago 0

Turnstile Announce Fall North American Tour With Snail Mail & JPEGMAFIA

3 days ago 0

Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Botched Beat Ya Feet Dance: “Maybe It Was The Khakis”

1 day ago 0

Kate Bush Gives First Interview About Stranger Things Resurgence: “The Whole World’s Gone Mad”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest