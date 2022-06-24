Taylor Swift On Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade: “I’m Absolutely Terrified That This Is Where We Are”

June 24, 2022 By Tom Breihan
Today, the Supreme Court did what they’ve been planning to do for a long time. They overturned Roe V. Wade, ending the right to an abortion in America after nearly 50 years. We’re going to hear a whole lot more about that in the coming weeks. Today, Taylor Swift, an artist who was once afraid to make any kind of public political stand, has made a statement about the new Supreme Court decision, just as she recently did about the Uvalde mass shooting.

On Twitter today, Swift posted Michelle Obama’s statement about today’s Supreme Court decision, and she wrote, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are — that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

