Paul McCartney welcomed a couple of guests onto the stage at his Glastonbury 2022 performance Saturday night: Bruce Springsteen, who was also on hand for Macca’s recent New Jersey set, and Dave Grohl, in his first public performance since the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Introducing Grohl on the Pyramid Stage, McCartney told the crowd, “This guy flew in specially to do this.” Together, the two performed the Beatles classic “I Saw Her Standing There” and Wings’ “Band On The Run.” Springsteen then came on to play his “Glory Days” and the Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man.” Springsteen and Grohl also joined in for the final song of the set, “The End.”

“Oh, man it’s so good to be here. We were supposed to be doing this three years ago,” said McCartney, referring to his previously scheduled 2020 set, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “But here we are. We’ve got some old songs for you, we’ve got some new song and we’ve got some in-betweeners… and I got a feeling we’re going to have a great time.”

Watch some fan-shot footage of McCartney with Grohl and Springsteen below.

