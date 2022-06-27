Depeche Mode Share Statement About Andy Fletcher’s Death

Depeche Mode have shared a statement about Andy Fletcher’s death. Fletcher passed away last month at the age of 60. In their statement, the group’s Martin Gore and Dave Gahan revealed Fletcher’s cause of death at the request of his family, “Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26,” they wrote. “So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering.”

“We had a celebration of Andy’s life in London last week, which was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs,” the statement continued. “Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy’s and our lives throughout the years. All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off.”

