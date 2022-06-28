SpotemGottem Arrested After Jet Ski Chase

News June 28, 2022 10:25 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Last year, the young Jacksonville rapper SpotemGottem caught a break when his single “Beat Box” became a viral hit that inspired a lot of other rappers’ freestyles. But it doesn’t seem like SpotemGottem’s life has gotten a whole lot easier since that happened. Last year, after “Beat Box” blew up, SpotemGottem, whose real name is Nehemiah Harden, was arrested for pointing a gun at a hotel employee, and he was also shot in both legs when someone fired 22 bullets into his car, in what police called a “road rage” incident. Now, SpotemGottem has been arrested after a jet ski chase, the type of thing that usually only happens in Grand Theft Auto games.

According to NBC Miami, police in Miami tried to pull SpotemGottem over when they saw him speeding on a jet ski this weekend. Instead of pulling over, SpotemGottem took off, but police were eventually able to stop him. They hit him with a series of charges, including reckless operation of a boat and fleeing police. At the time, he was already out on bond for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

