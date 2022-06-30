Beyoncé’s Renaissance Cover Art Is Here, And It’s Wild

A couple of weeks ago, Beyoncé announced that she would release a new solo album called Renaissance this summer. It’ll be her first full-on solo LP since she came out with Lemonade more than six years ago, and anticipation, as you’d imagine, is high. Last week, Beyoncé released the LP’s first single, the absolute banger “Break My Soul.” Today, she’s unveiled the Renaissance album art, and it’s really something.

The cover of Renaissance shows a near-naked Beyoncé riding on a horse that’s made out of… electricity? A constellation? I don’t even know. It looks cool, though, and it’s nice that someone has challenged Kendrick Lamar in the category of “2022 event albums with bugged-out covers.” In a statement on Instagram, Beyonce had this to say abou the record:

Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.

Renaissance is out 7/29.