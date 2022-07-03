Crosby, Stills, & Nash are back on Spotify. The trio of musicians removed their music from the streaming service earlier this year in solidarity with Neil Young, who removed his own music to protest the COVID-19 misinformation spread on Joe Rogan’s Spotify-exclusive podcast. But David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash’s solo material is now back on Spotify, as are the albums they made together as Crosby, Stills & Nash. The Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young albums are also available, except for songs that have Neil Young writing credits — which includes some of their most popular tracks like “Ohio.”

Billboard reports that, per a source, the proceeds from Spotify streams will be donated to COVID-19 charities for at least a month. Crosby, in response to someone on Twitter asking about why his music was back on Spotify, said: “I don’t own it now and the people who do are in business to make money.”

I don’t own it now and the people who do are in business to make money https://t.co/TwyI2z2y1w — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) July 2, 2022

Young’s music still remains unavailable on Spotify, as does Joni Mitchell‘s, though many of the artists that removed their music in protest of Spotify have quietly returned to the streaming service,