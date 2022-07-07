The Strokes covered some of Clairo’s Immunity track “Sofia” during their set at NOS Alive in Portugal on Wednesday night after Clairo had to pull out of the festival at the last-minute due to a flight cancellation. “Sofia” has often been compared to the Strokes, and Julian Casablancas pointed out their similarities toward the end of their rendition of it: “Everybody’s been playing the same song for 20 years.” While the band stuck to the original’s melody, Casablancas put his own spin on the track’s lyrics. They also incorporated a bit of Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

Clairo has talked about how much she loves the Strokes, and a couple years ago she released a cover of “I’ll Try Anything Once,” the demo version of First Impressions Of Earth‘s opener “You Only Live Once.”

Watch below.

Over the weekend, Casablancas responded to concerns about the band’s Roskilde performance.