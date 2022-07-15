Demi Lovato has has an eventful few years, and now they’re getting ready to go full pop-punk on their new album HOLY FVCK. Last month, Lovato shared the lead single “Skin Of My Teeth.” Last night, Lovato dropped another single and also went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about their brand-new forehead wound and their experience going to see Norwegian symphonic black metal band Dimmu Borgir.

The night before their Kimmel appearance, Demi Lovato somehow bashed their head on an amethyst and needed stitches. Immediately after the accident, they showed off the gash on TikTok.

Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t actually on his own show last night. Instead, Lovato talked to guest host Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer who’s become a YouTube personality. (Naturally, they talked about aliens, a big area of interest for Lovato.) Lovato’s bangs mostly covered the forehead wound, so you couldn’t see the stitches, but they talked about it anyway. Lovato prefaced the story by saying, “I’m a huge fan of crystals.” Apparently, they just didn’t see their enormous amethyst when bending down to pick something up.

On the show, Lovato also talked about their new pop-punk direction: “I’m going back to my roots. Like, when I started making music in this industry, it was pop-rock, and I was a huge fan of, you know, the Warped Tour days, the emo days, so I’m just going back to that!”

Later in the interview, they related their story about being a little kid at a Dimmu Borgir gig: “I was at this show, and I just happened to be in the center, where the moshpit happens. But everyone — they were, like, grown men, and I was this 14-year-old girl. So I had to climb my way out and crowd-surf to the front of the stage. And I lost my shoe. It was a great time.” Here’s the interview.

Lovato also just released the video for new single “Substance.” Lovato recorded the song with producer and longtime collaborator OAK, and Ssion leader Cody Critcheloe directed the video. Here it is:

And here’s the HOLY FVCK tracklist, which Lovato tweeted out yesterday:

https://twitter.com/ddlovato/status/1547686731964489728

HOLY FVCK is out 8/19 on Island.