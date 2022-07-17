Watch Jeff Tweedy Join Japanese Breakfast On Two Songs At Pitchfork Music Festival
Japanese Breakfast performed at Pitchfork Music Festival on Saturday evening and brought out Jeff Tweedy halfway through the set. They sang “Kokomo, IN” together, which Tweedy previously covered in an Instagram livestream. And then they sang Wilco’s own “Jesus Etc.,” which Michelle Zauner joined the band on earlier this year at their Solid Sound Festival. Tweedy enters at the 32m40s mark in the Youtube video — check it out below, alongside some other social media clips.