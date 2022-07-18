Lady Gaga has done plenty of performing lately: A Vegas residency last year, the Grammys, a medley at the VMAs, the National Anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration. But until last night, Gaga hadn’t mounted a full-scale world tour since her Joanne trek wrapped up in 2018. Last night, Gaga finally began her long-delayed Chromatica Ball tour at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany. The show was the world’s first look at Gaga’s elaborate new stage set, and it also marked the first time she’s performed a number of tracks live.

Gaga released her Chromatica album back in the early pandemic days of 2020. She’s performed its singles live, but last night’s show was the first time she’d done a bunch of that album’s deep cuts: “Alice,” “Replay,” “Sour Candy,” “Babylon,” “Free Woman,” “Enigma.” She also performed her Fame Monster song “Monster” live for the first time since 2014. As a final encore, Gaga ended the show by singing a dramatic rendition of “Hold My Hand,” the theme from this year’s summer blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, while wearing giant Freddy Krueger claws.

The fan-made videos from last night’s show give some sense of the elaborate production that Gaga mounted. The show was heavily choreographed, with backup dancers and costume changes and a kind of brutalist-architecture stage setup. The crowd freaked out at virtually every song, singing along with album tracks and huge hits alike. Below, watch videos of those live debuts and check out the night’s setlist, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 “Bad Romance”

02 “Just Dance”

03 “Poker Face”

////

04 “Alice”

05 “Replay”

06 “Monster”

////

07 “911”

08 “Sour Candy”

10 “Telephone”

11 “LoveGame”

////

11 “Babylon”

12 “Free Woman”

13 “Born This Way”

////

14 “Shallow”

15 “Always Remember Us This Way”

16 “The Edge of Glory”

17 “Enigma”

////

18 “Stupid Love”

19 “Rain On Me”

////

20 “Hold My Hand”