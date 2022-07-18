Rico Nasty – “Blow Me”

New Music July 18, 2022 10:36 AM By James Rettig
0

Rico Nasty – “Blow Me”

New Music July 18, 2022 10:36 AM By James Rettig
0

This week, Rico Nasty is releasing a new mixtape called Las Ruinas, the follow-up to her 2020 studio album debut Nightmare Vacation. We’ve heard a chunk of songs from it already — “Vaderz,” “Intrusive,” “Black Punk,” and “Skullflower” — and today she’s back with another one, a hard-hitter called “Blow Me,” which comes with a music video featuring Rico sporting a bunch of different looks while walking what looks like a treadmill runway. Watch and listen below.

And here’s her recently-released remix of Fred Again..’s “Jungle,” which is also included on the mixtape:

Las Ruinas is out 7/22 via Sugar Trap/Atlantic.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Darkness Agree With Mastodon: Opening For Disturbed Is The Worst

3 days ago 0

Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt When Spiritualized Played Pitchfork Music Festival

3 days ago 0

We Were Front And Center For The Armed At Pitchfork Fest And Holy Shit

2 days ago 0

Watch JoJo Siwa Hit A Home Run Off Quavo In The MLB Celebrity Softball Game

2 days ago 0

Dave Coulier Discusses Realization That Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” Was About Him

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest