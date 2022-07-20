In a couple of months, the breezy Chicago indie rockers Whitney will release Spark, the new album that they recorded with producers John Congleton and Brad Cook. Pretty soon after that LP comes out, Whitney will head out on a massive North American tour. Last night, Whitney did musical-guest duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live, giving an early indication of how these new tracks might sound in person.

Guest-host Dana Carvey introduced Whitney last night, and the band showed up with an absolutely massive live band — two drummers, a couple of keyboardists, three backup singers. That expanded live band really helped the duo settle into the groove of their new single “Real Love,” which has a once-modest band starting to sound huge. Watch the performance below.

Spark is out 9/16 on Secretly Canadian.