After a three-year drought of new music, Miya Folick has been trickling out songs this year, purportedly leading up to a new EP, which we now know is called 2007. Its latest single, following “Oh God” and “Ordinary,” is “Nothing To See.” It’s real good. Over steadily strumming guitars, Folick unloads some vivid lyrics about the sad desperation that sometimes follows a breakup. Who among us can’t relate to lyrics about freezing whenever you see the kind of car used to drive or wearing clothes you think might appeal to them?

A statement from Folick:

This song is about falling in love with someone emotionally unavailable. Someone whose feelings and desires were so obscured to me and themselves, that I had to become a detective. I studied their life for clues and tried to fit the role of the person I thought they’d like. Eventually we broke up, and I realized that I’d lost the plot on my own life. My body and personality and life were so populated by the interests of this person, that once they were gone, there was nothing left to see. But, to me, this song isn’t bleak. I think there’s power in being brave enough to say, “I was made a fool by you.”

“Nothing To See” is produced by longtime Big Thief collaborator Andrew Sarlo. The video, directed by Noah Kentis, mostly loops through a few striking images of Folick, including one where she sits at a restaurant booth wearing cat ears and laps up milk from a bowl. When you have a few good shots, you might as well get the most out of them. IMO there is something to see here, and you can see it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Oh God”

02 “Bad Thing”

03 “Nothing To See”

04 “2007”

05 “Cartoon Clouds”

06 “Ordinary”

2007 is out 9/9 via Nettwerk.