Living Hour – “Miss Miss Miss”

New Music July 27, 2022 2:28 PM By James Rettig
0

Living Hour – “Miss Miss Miss”

New Music July 27, 2022 2:28 PM By James Rettig
0

The Winnipeg band Living Hour have a new album coming out in a few weeks, Someday Is Today, which was co-produced by Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. They’ve shared two tracks from it so far, “Feelings Meeting” and “No Body,” and today they’re back with another one, the placid and yearning “Miss Miss Miss.”

“This song is about growing up in Winnipeg and continuing to live in the same town as a budding adult,” the group’s Sam Sarty said in a statement. “My whole life I’ve driven, biked, bussed, gotten rides up and down Portage Avenue time and time again. In so many different headspaces and seasons of my life I’ve passed the same neon horse sign of the Palomino Club. This song is a celebration of the horse, constantly climbing higher, up and away from Portage Ave, my secret symbol of hope, a beauty to behold. Then, one day, the Palomino Club and the horse were gone. I miss I miss I miss seeing my roadside Queen.”

Listen below.

Someday Is Today is out 9/2 via Kanine.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying At His Show

3 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

2 days ago 0

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Santana’s “Smooth” (Feat. Rob Thomas)

3 days ago 0

Kelis Says She Was Sampled On Beyoncé’s New Album Without Her Permission

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest