Living Hour – “Miss Miss Miss”

The Winnipeg band Living Hour have a new album coming out in a few weeks, Someday Is Today, which was co-produced by Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. They’ve shared two tracks from it so far, “Feelings Meeting” and “No Body,” and today they’re back with another one, the placid and yearning “Miss Miss Miss.”

“This song is about growing up in Winnipeg and continuing to live in the same town as a budding adult,” the group’s Sam Sarty said in a statement. “My whole life I’ve driven, biked, bussed, gotten rides up and down Portage Avenue time and time again. In so many different headspaces and seasons of my life I’ve passed the same neon horse sign of the Palomino Club. This song is a celebration of the horse, constantly climbing higher, up and away from Portage Ave, my secret symbol of hope, a beauty to behold. Then, one day, the Palomino Club and the horse were gone. I miss I miss I miss seeing my roadside Queen.”

Listen below.

Someday Is Today is out 9/2 via Kanine.