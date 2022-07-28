For a couple of decades, Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan has been living in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois. Highland Park is also the location of Madame Zuzu’s, the tea house that Corgan owns and occasionally uses to play solo shows. Earlier this month, Highland Park was the site of a mass shooting at a July 4 parade. Seven people were murdered, and 48 others were wounded. Last night, Corgan played a benefit for Highland Park shooting victims at Madame Zuzu’s, and he took the occasion to debut a new Smashing Pumpkins song inspired by the shooting.

Corgan played part of last night’s set solo, and he played part of the set with longtime Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and with touring bassist Sierra Swan. Sierra Swan also played her own set with her father, Billy Swan, who scored the #1 hit “I Can Help” in 1974. (Corgan introduced him as the only person in the building who’d ever made a #1 hit.) Corgan also ended his own set by covering Jane’s Addiction’s “Jane Says” with Jane’s frontman Perry Farrell. (Farrell was in Chicago for Lollapalooza, where he’ll perform with Porno For Pyros. Corgan and Farrell already played that song on Howard Stern a couple of months ago.)

Over the course of the evening, Billy Corgan played a few solo songs and a few Smashing Pumpkins classics, and he also broke out a couple of new songs. One of them was “Photograph,” which was directly inspired by the tragedy of the mass shooting. Corgan played it solo after describing a dream he’d had after the massacre. Later on, Corgan, backed up by Chamberlin and Sierra Swan, also played a new Pumpkins song called “Scimitar.” The setlist also included “Like Lambs,” an unreleased song that Corgan has played before. The show was webcast, and you can watch the full non-embeddable video here. Corgan’s intro for “Photograph” starts around the 1:37:00 mark, while he begins “Scimitar” around 2:17:30.

Corgan also talked about his fundraising efforts a couple of times on local news.

You can donate to the Together And Together Again fund here.