Lil Durk Hit In The Face By Pyrotechnic At Lollapalooza

Lil Durk was injured after a pyrotechnic hit his face during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday. Video from the performance shows Lil Durk reeling after walking through an on-stage explosion; after covering his face and taking a moment, he finished the set as planned.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the rapper shared a photo of himself in the hospital with a bandage covering one of his eyes. “Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” he wrote in the caption. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

While Durk’s incident was part of the stage production, this past week has seen other incidents with pyrotechnics at shows. Dua Lipa launched an investigation into someone who set off fireworks at her Toronto show last week. And last weekend, Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson yelled at a fan who lit a flare during a concert in Greece.