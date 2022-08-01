Mystikal Arrested On Rape, Domestic Abuse Charges

The New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges in Louisiana on Sunday, as WBRZ reports. Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, was booked and charged with first-degree rape, domestic abuse, battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and property damage. An official told TMZ that the rapper was arrested after police responded to a sexual assault report made at a local hospital.

This is the third time that Tyler has been charged with sex crimes. In 2004, he was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting his hair stylist. And in 2017, he was charged with rape and then released on a $3 million bond; in 2020, those charges were dismissed due to lack of evidence. He also spent three months in jail in 2012 for violating the terms of his probation.

No bond has been set for Tyler as of yet.