Deftones Announce Día De Los Deftones Lineup With Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, & More

News August 2, 2022 1:09 PM By James Rettig
In 2018, Deftones started throwing an annual event in San Diego called Día De Los Muertos. After two editions, it got derailed by the pandemic for a couple years, but the band has just announced that the third one will take place on November 5 in Gallagher Square at Petco Park. Deftones will headline, naturally, and the rest of the lineup includes Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker, and Cold Gawd.

“We’re hyped to be bringing back Dia De Los Deftones this year,” Chino Moreno said in a statement. “We take a ton of pride in curating it; it’s a chance for us to put forth and showcase some artists that we love and respect, and putting on an amazing day of music and culture for our fans. We’re excited to see everyone again out at Petco in November.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 5) at 10AM PST.

