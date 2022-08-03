Panda Bear & Sonic Boom – “Edge Of The Edge”

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom – "Edge Of The Edge"

Ian Witchell

New Music August 3, 2022 10:04 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Panda Bear (aka Noah Lennox, of Animal Collective) and his old pal Sonic Boom (aka Pete Kember, who once upon a time was in Spacemen 3) have teamed up for Reset — a collaborative album largely built from samples, some of them quite expensive. Last month they shared the Gum-beloved, Troggs-sampling “Go On.” Today they’ve got a new one.

“Edge Of The Edge” features a sample of Randy & The Rainbows’ 1963 doo-wop hit “Denise,” and its topline suggests Panda Bear could have made a killing writing pop songs in the pre-Beatles era — something you already knew intuitively if you’ve been following his career. The song arrives today with a trippy video by Danny Perez, which you can watch below.

Reset is out 8/12 on Domino.

Chris DeVille Staff

