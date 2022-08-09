Stream Young Nudy’s Spaced-Out New Mixtape EA Monster

New Music August 9, 2022 10:57 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Look at that cover art. Look at it! It’s so ugly! It’s the best! Atlanta rapper Young Nudy makes a whole lot of music, and most of it is, at the very least, pretty good. Last year, for instance, Nudy released mixtapes like DR. EV4L and Rich Shooter, and I was into them. (I like the cover art on both of those, too.) Yesterday, Nudy came out with another new tape, and it’s another strong display of his whole secret-weirdo style.

Young Nudy is 21 Savage’s cousin and frequent collaborator, and he’s very much of the Atlanta trap school. But Nudy also has a gift for picking out strange, smeary beats — he was the first prominent rapper to with with producer Pi’erre Bourne — and he raps over those beats with loopy intensity. EA Monster is a short tape with only one guest appearance, from Atlanta peer BabyDrill, and it’s got production from people like Pi’erre Bourne, Mojo Krazy, and Coupe. I don’t know whether I’ll remember any of these songs, but EA Monster has an excellently blurry vibe working for it, and it moves. Stream the tape below.

EA Monster is out now on RCA.

