Drake Broke The Beatles’ Record For Most Top Five Hits

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

News August 15, 2022 5:30 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Drake Broke The Beatles’ Record For Most Top Five Hits

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

News August 15, 2022 5:30 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Back in 2019, Drake got a tattoo of himself standing in front of the four Beatles walking in a line inspired by the Abbey Road album cover. That same year, he boasted “I got more slaps than the Beatles” on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad.” Well, now Drake has won his 30th career Top 5 hit, surpassing the Beatles for the most hits of all time, according to Billboard.

The hit that puts Drake over the edge is DJ Khaled’s recently released “Staying Alive,” which also features Lil Baby, interpolates the Bee Gees’ famous disco anthem, and debuted at #5 on this week’s Hot 100. Congrats are in order to Drake for manifesting the achievement!

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nipsey Hussle Receives Posthumous Hollywood Star, Honorary Day, Train Station

1 hour ago 0

Drake Broke The Beatles’ Record For Most Top Five Hits

2 hours ago 0

Sound And Fury 2022 Was A Moment For Hardcore

4 hours ago 0

Solange Composing New York City Ballet Score

5 hours ago 0

Teen Suicide – “i will always be in love you (final)” & “new strategies for telemarketing through precognitive dreams”

7 hours ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest