Drake Broke The Beatles’ Record For Most Top Five Hits

Back in 2019, Drake got a tattoo of himself standing in front of the four Beatles walking in a line inspired by the Abbey Road album cover. That same year, he boasted “I got more slaps than the Beatles” on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad.” Well, now Drake has won his 30th career Top 5 hit, surpassing the Beatles for the most hits of all time, according to Billboard.

The hit that puts Drake over the edge is DJ Khaled’s recently released “Staying Alive,” which also features Lil Baby, interpolates the Bee Gees’ famous disco anthem, and debuted at #5 on this week’s Hot 100. Congrats are in order to Drake for manifesting the achievement!