Next month, New Zealand power-pop greats the Beths will follow their 2020 LP Jump Rope Gazers with their new album Expert In A Dying Field. We’ve already posted the record’s title track and “Silence Is Golden,” both of which rule. Today, the Beths have shared another new song, and they’ve also unveiled a whole bunch of upcoming North American tour dates. Those are both good things!

The Beths’ new single “Knees Deep” is a peppy, fired-up jam about trying to summon personal courage. In the song’s fun video, from directors Callum Devlin and Annabel Kean, we see the various Beths blowing off band practice to go bungee jumping. (I guess they call in “bungy jumping” in New Zealand.) See, this is why I could never be a Beth. You couldn’t catch my doing that shit in a hundred billion years. I could never be brave like them.

In a press release, Beths leader Liz Stokes has this to say:

I’m the kind of person who wants to go swimming but takes like 10 minutes to get all the way into the cold water, slowly and painfully. I hate this about myself and am kind of envious of people who can just jump straight in the deep end. In a shocking twist, this is also a metaphor?! For how I wish I was the kind of person who was brave and decisive instead of cautious and scared.

She still went bungee jumping in the video, though. Below, check out the “Knees Deep” clip and the band’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

8/16 – Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed

8/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

8/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

8/20 – Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live

8/22 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

8/23 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

8/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

8/26 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

8/27 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

8/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

8/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

9/01 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

9/15 – Melbourne, Australia @ 170 Russell

9/16 – Sydney, Australia @ Metro Theatre

9/17 – Brisbane, Australia @ The Triffid

9/20 – Adelaide, Australia @ The Gov

9/21 – Perth, Australia @ Magnet House

9/23 – Wellington, New Zealand @ Opera House

9/24 – Nelson, New Zealand @ Theatre Royal

9/30 – Christchurch, New Zealand @ James Hay Theatre

10/01 – Dunedin, New Zealand @ The Glenroy

10/07 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Auckland Town Hall

2/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

2/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

2/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

2/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

2/26 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

2/28 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

3/02 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

3/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

3/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

3/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

3/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven

3/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

3/10 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

3/11 – Dallas, TX @ Tulips

3/14 – Denver, CO @ Summit

3/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

3/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Expert In A Dying Field is out 9/16 on Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.