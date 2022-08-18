Another ’90s Alt-Rock Fest Has Been Canceled At The Last Minute

Rough times for the ’90s pop-alternative nostalgia market. Last week San Pedro, CA’s Flannel Nation festival, which was to feature a smattering of decent-to-disreputable alternative radio types ranging from Sugar Ray to Soul Asylum to Sponge, was canceled after key performers Everclear, Candlebox, and Filter dropped out. The bands cited logistical shortfalls following a last-minute venue change.

Now another similar event has been scrapped. The Spyglass Music Festival was to take place at Spyglass Ridge Winery in Sunbury, PA this weekend with headliners Everclear, Lit, Fuel, and Fastball. According to a post on Fuel’s Instagram, Spyglass has been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The winery’s website lists the fest as canceled on its calendar, but there’s no mention of the cancellation on the Spyglass social accounts. One Facebook commenter says they received an email indicating the fest was canceled due to low ticket sales and a staffing shortage.

Everclear and their ilk have made a good living doing nostalgia tours in recent years. The failure of these events feels like a grim omen for their future. So much for the afterglow!