Earlier this year, a bunch of members of heavy-hitting northeastern hardcore bands got together to make some head-wrecking metallic music in a nasty new side project. The band No Souls Saved features two members of Mindforce, guitarist Mike Shaw and singer Jay Petagine. (Petagine doesn’t sing in this band. Instead, he returns to drums, his original instrument.) No Souls Saved also has Vein bassist Jon Lhaubouet on lead vocals, with Andrew “Lumpy” Wojcik, of King Nine and Sanction, on guitar, and All Out War drummer Jesse Sutherland on bass. Together, these guys make absolutely brutal hardcore with a heavy death metal influence.

Earlier this year, No Souls Saved released their demo, which featured two songs, “Behold” and “Enter My Society.” Today, the band has followed that demo with Not One Saved, their debut EP. It’s got those two songs again, as well as three more. All the tracks are feverish sprints, full of deep-growl vocals and guitar shredding. None of the songs breaks the two-minute barrier. Listen to the EP below.

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/album/not-one-saved">Not One Saved by No Souls Saved</a>

The Not One Saved EP is out now on DAZE.