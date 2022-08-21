Watch Coldplay Cover Kate Bush & ABBA With Steve Coogan As Alan Partridge

News August 21, 2022 12:30 PM By James Rettig
Coldplay are nearing the end of a six-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium, and every show has featured some special guests. Last night, the band brought out actor Steve Coogan, playing his character Alan Partridge, to perform some covers in the centerstage that Coldplay has set up. They did ABBA’s “Knowing Me, Knowing You” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” and they were joined by Jacob Collier and Nicole Lawrence for both songs. Also during last night’s show, comedian Simon Pegg came out for “A Sky Full Of Stars.” Watch video of all that below.

