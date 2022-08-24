Wet Leg are the latest musicians to be given the Nardwuar interview treatment. The band rolled through his Vancouver, British Columbia stomping grounds earlier this month and met up with him at Neptoon Records. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers were joined by touring bandmates Henry Holmes and Ellis Durand to have some gifts bestowed upon them.

They received an original 1968 Velvet Underground postcard, a record put out by the BBC called English With A Dialect that features a bunch of different regional accents, and more. They talk about Archie Baby, the donkey that was sponsored on their behalf at an Isle Of Wight donkey sanctuary and who is now honored with a stuffed animal that joins them on stage. “Why should people care about Wet Leg?” Nardwuar asks at one point. Teasdale replies: “You don’t have to if you don’t want to.”

Watch the full interview below.