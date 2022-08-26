The world was a very different place in November 2018. That’s when the furiously talented young Atlanta rapper JID released DiCaprio 2, his last full-length project. Four years is an eternity in rap music, but JID has never disappeared. Instead, he’s been releasing stunning one-off tracks and annihilating his guest features for a long time, and the anticipation for his new album The Forever Story has become feverish. That album is here now.

JID has already shared a couple of Forever Story singles, and they’re both great: “Surround Sound,” with 21 Savage and Baby Tate, and “Dance Now,” with Kenny Mason and Foushée. Last week, he also came out with the great non-album track “2007.” The Forever Story lives up to all the hype. The album features contributions from people like Lil Wayne, Yasiin Bey, Lil Durk, EarthGang, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Ravyn Lenae, and JID’s longtime collaborator Christo handles most of the production. But even with all those other voices in the mix, The Forever Story mostly works as a showcase for JID’s darting, energetic attack. Stream the new album below.

The Forever Story is out now on Dreamville/Interscope.