Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. They performed two songs, their recent Unlimited Love single “Black Summer” and “Can’t Stop.”

Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, and Flea all gave brief speeches. Smith dedicated his performance to the late Taylor Hawkins — his drumkit also nodded to the Foo Fighters drummer. And Flea’s speech was particularly passionate: “I love cockroaches and dirt and trees and every human being and the fucking ocean and the fish in it and deer and deer antlers and birds and sky and love. Everything that isn’t love is cowardice. I love you, thank you so much…”

The award was presented to band by Cheech & Chong. A source told Variety that Johnny Depp was considered to introduce RHCP, but the band opted for the comedy duo instead. Depp made an appearance floating in a Moonman at a couple of points in the show.

It was the first time that RHCP appeared at the awards show in over two decades. The last time they were on it was in 2000 when they accepted the Video Vanguard Award and performed “Californication.” Before that, they had performed on the show a handful of times and were nominated quite a few times. This year, they were nominated for the first time since 2006 for “Black Summer” in the Best Rock category — they won.

The Global Icon Award was introduced at the VMAs last year — Foo Fighters took home the inaugural honor.

RHCP are releasing another double album later this year, Return Of The Dream Canteen — they recently shared its lead single “Tippa My Tongue.”

Watch clips from the show below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers performing Can’t Stop at #VMAs pic.twitter.com/NALAeIbNF4 — ☁️NOPE NOW IN THEATERS 🛸 (@JORDANPEELEFAN) August 29, 2022