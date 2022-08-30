Living Hour – “Middle Name”

New Music August 30, 2022 12:33 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Living Hour – “Middle Name”

New Music August 30, 2022 12:33 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Winnipeg’s Living Hour are releasing their new album, Someday Is Today, on Friday. It’s co-produced by Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and they’ve already shared a few tracks in the lead-up: “Feelings Meeting,” “No Body,” and “Miss Miss Miss.” Now, Living Hour are back with one more pre-release single — it’s a contemplative ballad called “Middle Name,” which also has a music video.

“‘Middle Name’ is about getting stuck with yourself forever, like an assigned middle name or DNA,” lead singer Sam Sarty elaborates. “Some of it’s already built in, but mostly you’ll be walking around as you, doing dishes, meeting people, untangling what it means, being busy being busy.”

Sarty continues:

Originally a voice memo called “Jane’s Chicken Nuggets” with three fast kitchen chords and a big stream of consciousness read out loud, “Middle Name” reshaped into a song that added parts about leaving a hated birthday party, walking home and the feeling of pretzeling yourself small, creating a diet version of yourself to fit into someone else’s life, house and situation.

“Middle Name” is about the false idea that you find clarity about yourself through making someone else happier – but truth is not there and the feeling is sharp and feels good deep down, cause it’s growing pain! It’s learning! And the connection to self only gets Bigger, Stronger, Smiling. That pesky middle name, that pesky always-togetherness with You, something to laugh about, something to rest in, something to remember and move around in like a sweater. You, always it’s you!

Listen and watch below.

Someday Is Today is out 9/2 via Kanine.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Last Surviving Monkee Micky Dolenz Sues The FBI

14 hours ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Shares Statement

3 days ago 0

Neurosis Leader Scott Kelly Admits To Physically Abusing Wife And Children, Band Responds

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Music”

2 days ago 0

Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights Is Out October 21

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest