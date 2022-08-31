Bauhaus Cancel North American Tour Dates As Peter Murphy Enters Rehab

Earlier this year, reunited goth godfathers Bauhaus released “Drink The New Wine,” their first new song in 14 years. Since then, the band has been steadily touring across North America and Europe; they played a show in Portugal just four nights ago. Bauhaus were planning to return to North American next week for another run of dates, but they have now cancelled those shows, as frontman Peter Murphy is going into rehab.

Here’s the statemenet from Bauhaus’ reps:

It is with the utmost regret that the Bauhaus performances in North America have been canceled for the remainder of the year. Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being.

Peter Murphy has had issues with substances in the past. In 2013, he was arrested in Los Angeles for a DUI, hit-and-run, and possession of crystal meth. Murphy was also hospitalized for a heart attack in 2019.